Businesses, gyms, and everything that will reopen in Texas on Monday

Another part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased plan to reopen the Texas economy during the COVID-19 pandemic will roll out Monday with another set of businesses allowed to reopen.

So what business will be allowed to reopen Monday?

Gyms and exercise facilities

Nonessential manufacturing plants

Office buildings

Limited overnight camping at state parks

All must operate at 25% capacity and adhere to social distancing guidelines as outlined in the governor’s Open Texas plan.

Along with being at 25% capacity, gyms and exercise facilities can’t open their locker rooms or showers, but restrooms can be open.

Employers in office buildings can have 25% of its workforce work in the building, and are encouraged to build staggered shifts that result in fewer people in the building at a given time.

The governor’s plan also encourages companies to continue to let employees work remotely.

For manufacturers, if there are 10 or more employees of contractors in the building at one time, the plan suggests someone be dedicated to make sure all the health and safety protocols are in use.

The plan also wants businesses to “consider” having employees and patrons wear masks or face coverings.