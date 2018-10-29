Business Beat: Energy rebound prompts pipeline firm expansion

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LONGVIEW, Texas (LNJ) - A Longview-based company that provides corrosion control for the oil and gas industry is moving its headquarters to bigger digs.

Pipeline Integrity Resources Inc. is making plans to move from 3616 Gum Springs Road to 300 H.G. Mosley Parkway because the company is expanding along with the rebounding energy industry, according to President Brandon Dyer.

According to our newspaper partners, the Longview News Journal, The new site contains more than six acres while the company currently occupies 2 acres, he said. It will have a 5,000-square-foot office and a large warehouse, bringing total square footage to 10,000 square feet.

Pipeline Integrity Resources hired Longview-based Johnson & Pace engineering, which applied October 11 to the Longview Development Services Department for a development permit and site plan.

Dyer said he hopes construction will begin in January with a completion date in the summer of 2019.

He said the company, which was founded in 2001, has about 50 employees with offices as well in Beasley, Texas, and Mannford, Oklahoma. About 30 of the employees are based in Longview.

“We are constantly hiring,” said Dyer, who is looking for corrosion-control professionals and pipeline inspectors. “We are hiring right now.”

