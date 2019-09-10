BURN BANS: More East Texas counties added to the list

Anderson County issued a burn ban in late August in response to the recent heat and lack of rain that has plagued East Texas.

Cherokee County

Cherokee County has issued a burn ban according to Judge Chris Davis Monday Morning, according to the City of Troup’s Facebook page.

Gregg County issued a burn ban in early September becoming the ninth county in East Texas to declare one.

In an order signed by Greg County Judge Bill Stoudt, anyone caught burning outside is subject to a fine up to $500.

Harrison County issued a burn ban in early September.

For updated information, follow the county website HERE.

Henderson County announced that they are issuing a burn ban for the next 30 days. They are the first to issue one in East Texas.

Houston County is now under a burn ban, according to the Sheriff’s Facebook page.

No outdoor burning is allowed and it is in effect until the next meeting of the county commissioner court.

Marion County in northeast Texas became the seventh East Texas county to issue a burn ban in the last few weeks.

It gave no end date, instead writing: “…until we receive substantial rainfall in Marion County.”

Rusk County became the second county to issue a burn ban in late August, less than an hour after Henderson County.

It came after the hottest stretch of the summer, which included multiple days over 100 degrees.



Trinity County is now under a burn ban, according to the Sheriff’s Facebook page.

No outdoor burning is allowed and it is in effect until the next meeting of the county commissioner court.

Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller has ordered a burn ban for all of Upshur County until further notice.

In the order, Judge Tefteller cites “present circumstances in all or part of the unincorporated areas of Upshur County (that) create a public hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.”