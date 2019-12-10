Breaking News
Dallas Stars fire head coach Jim Montogmery for ‘unprofessional conduct’

Bullard woman killed after being hit while pushing broken down car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police-car-with-emergency-lights-on-jpg_20151215135830-159532

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard woman was killed in a tragic accident Sunday night while pushing a broken down car off the road.

Just after 10 p.m., troopers responded to an accident on FM 346 just five miles southwest of Bullard.

24-year-old Dakota Aaron Kinnett of Bullard was driving his Ford Fusion down the road and did not see the disabled car in the road.

He swerved to avoid the car but struck 35-year-old Lanika Michelle Russell as she was pushing the vehicle.

Russell was transported to UT Health in Tyler where she later died.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories