Bullard woman killed after being hit while pushing broken down car

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard woman was killed in a tragic accident Sunday night while pushing a broken down car off the road.

Just after 10 p.m., troopers responded to an accident on FM 346 just five miles southwest of Bullard.

24-year-old Dakota Aaron Kinnett of Bullard was driving his Ford Fusion down the road and did not see the disabled car in the road.

He swerved to avoid the car but struck 35-year-old Lanika Michelle Russell as she was pushing the vehicle.

Russell was transported to UT Health in Tyler where she later died.