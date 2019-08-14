Bullard softball coach Megan Dobrinski passes away after battle with cancer

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard Head Softball Coach Megan Dobrinski, who had been battling cancer, passed away Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post from her husband.

This morning I lost my best friend in life and mother of our beautiful children. We celebrated our eleventh anniversary last week. For those who don’t know Megan was fighting cancer. Words can’t express how grateful we are for all the love shown from family, friends, surrounding communities and those we don’t even know. Jonathan Dobrinski

Coach Dobrinski was diagnosed with cancer back in May at the end of their season.

The softball and East Texas community rallied around Coach Dobrinski’s fight. Just this past week, Bullard hosted a softball and kickball tournament to support her.

Those at the tournament said she had dedicated her life to the sport she loved and wanted to give some of that love back.

Funeral announcements will be announced at a later time.