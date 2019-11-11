Bullard ISD hosts Veteran’s Day ceremony

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD is organizing its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony to thank and honor those who served.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium and all veterans and their families are welcome to attend.

There will be guest speakers with military backgrounds sharing their stories with the audience.

The student band will play music as well as taps, and the culinary classes will provide treats for guests.

Bullard ISD staff members with the district have personal connections to the day, like Carmen Greene, whose father raised her as a single dad while serving in the navy for 22 years.

“It’s good for the kids to hear messages from someone’s point of view whose been through it,” Greene said about the day’s event. “It kind of teaches them to have compassion and understanding, and to realize that there are people who sacrifice their families.”

A few teachers in the district are also veterans themselves, like Randy Lloyd, a chemistry teacher who served in the Marine Corps.

Lloyd says the students will be able to learn a lot from the way veterans carry themselves.

“The respect they have for the flag and the nation is just tremendous and it’s time for everyone to see it in those people’s eyes,” said Lloyd.

Other schools across the district will take part in veteran’s day events, with the main happening on the high school campus.