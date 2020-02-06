UPDATE: At least 1 person dead in two-car wreck that is delaying Bullard ISD buses

UPDATE (7:50 A.M.) – At least 1 person has been confirmed dead in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday morning that is delaying Bullard ISD buses, a source at the scene of the accident has told KETK News.

The source said that at least one person has been confirmed dead in the accident that occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Multiple lanes of traffic have been shut down and the official asked that people avoid the area if possible because there is a large amount of oil and gas on the road that has to be cleaned up.

Bullard ISD buses have been delayed by the accident and are currently stuck in traffic. No school buses were involved in the accident.

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Multiple Bullard ISD buses have been delayed arriving to school due to a multiple-vehicle wreck, according to the school district’s Facebook page. The wreck is near the intersection of HWY 155 and FM 344 near Lake Palestine.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that there was an accident, but could not give any details.

Multiple calls to the school district went unreturned, but it does not appear that any buses are involved and that they are merely delayed.

The buses caught in traffic are: 36, 24, E1, 28.

The district posted that all southbound traffic on 155 has been closed, but that a northbound lane has been opened. It is unclear when the buses will arrive to campus.

Details are limited at this time. KETK News has a crew on their way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.