Bullard ISD announces lone finalist for Superintendent

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD has announced their lone finalist for superintendent as Mr. Jack Lee III.
Mr. Lee is currently serving as the Superintendent of Blooming Grove ISD.
“ My family and I are very excited about becoming apart of the Bullard ISD Family. We are excited to get to know the faculty and staff here at Bullard ISD, along with the community members. I also look forward to working with all the faculty and staff with all the great things they are doing currently and moving forward to the future.”