Bullard ISD announces lone finalist for Superintendent

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - On Monday, Longview ISD awarded more than $2.4 million in incentive pay for high-achieving teachers with some receiving nearly $20,000 in their December paychecks.

During their December meeting, the LISD Board of Trustees approved a $2 million-plus budget amendment as part of Longview Incentive for Teachers (LIFT), around eight times more than the amount paid out to staffers in 2014-2015, the first year of the program.