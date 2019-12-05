Bullard ISD adding four-way stop in front of middle school following bus accident

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD will be adding a four-way stop in front of their middle school following an accident involving one of their buses earlier this week.

“We have taken another step to create the safest environment for our students, parents, and employees.” Bullard ISD

The school district posted a picture on their Facebook page to show what the intersection will look like.

The stop signs will take effect Monday morning. It will be at the intersection between the middle school and the intermediate school.

School staff will be at each side of the intersection on Monday to help direct the new traffic flow.