Live Now
Border Report Tour

Former Bullard assistant softball coach assumes new role after losing Megan Dobrinski to cancer in August

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD has decided to promote their assistant softball coach after losing their head softball coach, Megan Dobrinski to cancer in August.

Julie Murry will assume the role as head coach after being an assistant coach and a teacher at Bullard Middle School.

RELATED CONTENT:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC