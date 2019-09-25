Former Bullard assistant softball coach assumes new role after losing Megan Dobrinski to cancer in August

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD has decided to promote their assistant softball coach after losing their head softball coach, Megan Dobrinski to cancer in August.
Julie Murry will assume the role as head coach after being an assistant coach and a teacher at Bullard Middle School.
