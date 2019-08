NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches announced on Friday that coming soon will be a Buffalo Wild Wings location.

The restaurant, commonly referred to as “B-dubs”, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States.

When Jim Disbrow and Scott Lowery moved to Ohio, they brought their love of authentic Buffalo, New York-style chicken… Posted by North Village Market on Friday, August 2, 2019

It will be located in the North Village Market.

It is unclear when the location will open to the public.