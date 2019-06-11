Buckner holding their 4th Angelina County shoe drive

Lufkin, Texas (KETK) - Buckner's fourth annual Angelina County shoe drive started Monday, and will continue until July.

All shoes collected will be given to children in Angelina County at the Back to School Bonanza in August.

They are hoping to collect new shoes sizes youth-size 1 all the away to adult size 12.

Last year they managed to collect 13,000 pairs but they hope to do even better this year.

"This year we would like to far exceed that amount and potentially, maybe, reach 2,000," said Holly Valentine, Family Pathways Program Director. "All the shoes we collect will stay local and be out to the children in Angelina County. So all the shoes that we will collect will make an impact on the children locally."

There will be 35 places to donate in Angelina County, just look for the Buckner logo.