Brownsboro to host annual Pioneer Days celebrating their heritage

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Celebrating their heritage, Brownboro, the oldest city in Henderson County will host their sixth annual Pioneer Days with family-friendly activities.

The event is free to the public and will kick off with a parade on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. The rest of the activities will take place at Brownsboro High and Junior High School until 4:00 p.m.

Along with a parade, the event will host local vendors that will have booths and activities including a dunking booth.

“It’s something that’s a signature of that community. Brownsboro is the oldest city in Henderson County. For the chamber, all they want to do is provide an event for not only the citizens of Brownsboro but also the surrounding areas to come in and enjoy. And what better way to do it than to have all of the family members there and to have a family activity. Barbara Robertson

The parade will start at the Brownsboro City Park along Stuart Street and end at Brownsboro High School.