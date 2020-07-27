Brookshire’s store director recognized as finalist at national conference

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire’s Grocery Company announced that an East Texas store director has been recognized on the national level.

Joe Stephens is a store director in Kilgore and has been named a finalist in the Food Marketing Institute’s 2020 Store Manager Awards program.

Stephens is one of ten recognized in three categories based on company size.

RELATED CONTENT: Brookshire’s produce manager recognized as grand finalist at national conference Video

He has served Kilgore since 2014 and has more than 34 years of experience with BGC working his way up from a courtesy clerk.

Stephens was awarded BGC’s Store Director of the Year in 2019 for his leadership.

“Joe does a phenomenal job every day and is extremely deserving of this national recognition,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Joe is a highly respected leader who embodies our company’s core values and goes above and beyond to serve our customers and the Kilgore community. We are very proud of Joe for this well-deserved industry recognition.”

The FMI Store Manager Awards program recognizes outstanding managers from grocery retailers across the U.S. who demonstrate strong leadership, provide exceptional customer service and support their local community.







Earlier in the year, Freddi Dowell, a produce manager at Brookshire’s in Malakoff, was named as a grand finalist in the United Fresh Produce Association’s Retail Produce Manager Awards Program.