Brookshire’s reached $10K settlement with OSHA from warehouse death, one violation deleted

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire’s Grocery Company has reached a settlement with OSHA over the death of a warehouse worker in Tyler back in March.

According to Department of Labor records, Brookshire’s reached a $10,608 settlement with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration after initially being fined nearly $26,500.

The company was cited for two “serious” violations in the incident back in June, but one of them was deleted after the settlement. It is unclear why one of the violations was removed.

A request for comment from Brookshire’s was not immediately returned.

Labor records show the case is still considered open and is “pending abatement of violations.”

Kasper Holland, 22, was the worker killed back on March 16 at the Tyler grocer’s warehouse on Loop 323 and Old Jacksonville.