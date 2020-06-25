Brookshire’s produce manager recognized as grand finalist at national conference

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – Freddi Dowell, a produce manager at Brookshire’s in Malakoff, was named the grand prize finalist in the United Fresh Produce Association’s Retail Produce Manger Awards Program.

Hundreds were nominated across the nation, and Dowell was one of five produce managers to be awarded the grand prize.

“Freddie truly embodies our company’s core values, that help drive our mission to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value for our customers,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We know Freddie goes above and beyond to take care of our customers every day and we thank him for his service to the Malakoff community. We are very proud of Freddie for this prestigious and well-deserved recognition from United Fresh.”

Dowell has been with Brookshire’s Grocery Co. since 1995, serving his entire career at the Malakoff store. He was promoted to produce manager in 2014.

This is the 15th consecutive year that Brookshire’s has been honored with the United Fresh Produce Association’s Retail Produce Manager Award.

The Retail Produce Manager Award honors outstanding produce managers who set a standard of excellence in the produce department and are committed to serving customers and their communities.