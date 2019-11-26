Brookshire’s partners with Pizza Hut to open first grocery store kiosk

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire’s Grocery Co. gathered Monday to celebrate Pizza Hut’s first grocery store kiosks in two stores across the Tyler area.

The kiosks are open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. can be found at the Brookshire’s store at 2734 E. Fifth St. and Super 1 Foods store at 3823 Troup Hwy.

“We are excited to be the first retail grocer to offer our customers the convenience of fresh, hot Pizza Hut menu items,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our company is very proud to partner with Pizza Hut and expand our services in support of our mission to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers.”

The Pizza Hut kiosks include personal pizza, pasta, hot wings, cookies, and parmesan and pretzel bites.

“We know our Pizza Hut customers crave our signature menu items while on the go,” said Chequan Lewis, Senior Director of Pizza Hut Express. “Opening Pizza Hut’s first grocery store kiosk at Brookshire’s and Super 1 Food gives us another avenue to meet our customers wherever they are and provide them their favorite pizza and snack items through convenient in-store options.”