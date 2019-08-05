Brookshire’s hosts veterans to celebrate Heroes Flight to Washington

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, Brookshire Grocery Company hosted close to 130 veterans and their families to reunite and celebrate the 18th Heroes Flight to Washington D.C.

24 veterans, mostly from World War II and the Korean War went on the trip in May.

The company provided dinner and presented the veterans with a memory book, a CD with more than 2,000 pictures, and a video of their trip on DVD, which was shown at the dinner. Company volunteers who assisted the veterans during the trip also attended.

The trip is an all-expense-paid trip provided by the company to honor veterans for their service to our country. Since 2010, BGC has taken more than 480 veterans from Texas, Louisianna, and Arkansas since establishing the program.

The Heroes Flight trip included visits to the WWII Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Air and Space Museum, along with memorials honoring the U.S. Marines, Navy, Air Force, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr., and Vietnam and Korean War veterans. The group also toured the U.S. Capitol with Congressman Louie Gohmert.

“Our company considers it a great privilege to provide the Heroes Flight and to host this dinner for our veterans and their family members to reflect on the trip,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co.

“Our nation and world would be very different today if it were not for the incredible bravery and sacrifice of the Americans who served in World War II. We are very proud to honor these heroes by taking them to see the memorial that stands in their honor,” he said.

