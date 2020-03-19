Brookshire’s hiring additional employees during coronavirus outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As businesses across Texas are closing their doors, grocery stores are hiring extra help to fill orders and take care of customer’s purchases.

Brookshire Grocery Company in Tyler has posted ‘now hiring’ signs for people who are looking for a job.

Shifts include morning and afternoon for all retail locations as well as the warehouse at the corporate site.

“We’ve been preparing for it. We have a good place for our customers to come and shop. We welcome those senior citizens who are concerned. We put special things in place for them. We’ve asked our customers to leave that first hour of the day available so they can shop and it won’t be quite so many people in the store. We’re asking that they are allowed to come to the front of every line so that they can check out and get out as quickly as possible,” said Rosemary Jones, Chief People Officer.

Jones said the hiring center will be open through next week and is located next to the Brookshire’s on Rice Rd. People can visit the hiring center’ from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.