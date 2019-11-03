Brookshire’s Grocery Co. exceeds goal of $1 million for charity after 4th annual Heroes Run

SHREVEPORT, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire’s Grocery Company (BGC), surpassed their goal of one million dollars raised for charity through the fourth annual Heroes Run held on October 26 in Shreveport.

BGC Racing, established in 2014 donates 100 percent of race proceeds to non-profit organizations nominated from the community.

More than $70,000 was raised through the 2019 Heroes Run and will be donated to support military heroes and first responders in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

“BGC Racing was established with the vision to support our communities through world-class racing events, and we are incredibly proud to have raised more than one million dollars for charity,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing. “We want to thank everyone who has participated in the Heroes Run and FRESH 15 for helping to achieve this and look forward to making an even greater impact through future events.”

The Heroes Run features a half-marathon, 5K race, and kids 1K race. This year’s event saw close to 2,000 runners from 22 states along with 300 volunteers and hundreds of spectators.

For the first time, the Heroes Run was broadcast live on video screens at the race for spectators to watch and online for family and friends. Race participants also enjoyed a post-race party in the Shreveport Convention Center with free food, vendor booths with samples, a kid’s area, and live music.

The overall winner of the half-marathon was Emmanuel Rotich of New Orleans who also set a course record at 1:04:32. Vicoty Chepngeno of Grand Prarie was the female winner for the half-marathon with a finish time of 1:11:15.

The top 5K male and female were Conner Benson from Arp and Camila Cortina from Austin.

BGC Racing will host the seventh annual FRESH 15 on March 7, 2020 and the fifth annual Heroes Run on October 24, 2020. For more information on participating, click HERE.