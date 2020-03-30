Brookshire Grocery Company staying open Easter to serve community

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Company has announced they will be open to serving the community on Easter Sunday.

Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire’s, and Spring Market stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“As a Christian company, BGC has traditionally prided itself on observing Christmas and Easter holidays but recognizes the calling to serve our neighbors during this difficult time,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our founder, Wood T. Brookshire, believed it was his God-given calling to serve humanity through the grocery business. Today, we are also serving God by serving man during these times. It was not an easy decision to break from our 92-year history on closing on Easter, and we do not take it lightly.”

“Our customers have recognized our employee-partners as heroes for their service on the front lines and we are committed to being there for our customers through this,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We have no way of knowing when this pandemic will be over, but we want our customers to know we are here for them. We are incredibly thankful for our employee-partners continued dedication and selfless service to our customers and we are glad they will be home with their families for Easter dinner.”

Most stores are receiving daily deliveries and employees are stocking shelves throughout the day for customers to purchase products. BGC is working with suppliers to address any shortages stores may be experiencing to support all customers in the 150 communities they serve.

Curbside will be offered at Brookshire’s Super 1 Foods, and FRESH by Brookshire’s will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It offers customers the ability to shop on the BGC app and personal shopper fill orders and deliver to customer’s cars at their scheduled pick-up times.