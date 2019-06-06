Brookshire Grocery Company donates $140K to charity from 2019 FRESH 15 race

At 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Brookshire Grocery Company announced their annual charities receiving $140,000 from the FRESH 15 race

Organizations receiving funds are:

Tyler Police Department

Tyler Fire Department

Breckenridge Village of Tyler

The Mentoring Alliance

For the Silent

Champions for Children of Smith County

The Salvation Army

Therapet

SPCA of East Texas

Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County

PATH

Heartlight Ministries

Bethesda Health Clinic

Christian Women’s Job Corp

The FRESH 15 was established in 2014. One hundred percent of race revenue is donated to local charities. More than $790,000 has been raised in six years.

“The FRESH 15 is all about bringing people together for an iconic race experience that showcases and strengthens the Tyler community,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing. “We are very thankful for the support of our FRESH 15 runners to make this donation possible and help provide strength, stability and safety for local families.”

The 2020 FRESH 15 will take place on March 7.