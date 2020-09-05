Brookshire Grocery Co. gives over $20 million to employees during coronavirus pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC) has given more than $20 million to its over 15,000 employee-partners including a third round of gift cards delivered to all active employees on Friday.

Full-time employees will receive a $200 BGC gift card and part-time employees will receive a $100 gift card totaling $1.9 million given to help them celebrate the Labor Day holiday this week and to those recovering from Hurricane Laura and the pandemic.

“We are very proud of the way our team has pulled together to take care of our customers, communities, each other and our stores after Hurricane Laura swept through much of our market area last Thursday. Our team’s commitment to keeping everyone safe during last week’s storms, and during the past six months of the pandemic, has been truly phenomenal. We are excited to give back to them and their families leading into the holiday weekend.” Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO

The gift cards are in addition to the more than $20.4 million BGC has invested in its employee-partners through bonus checks, temporary wage increases for partners in retail and logistics, retail incentives, an extra employee discount, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who could be directly affected by COVID-19.

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Lousiana and Arkansas.

The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.