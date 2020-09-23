Brookshire Grocery Co. gives back to students with new scholarship program

TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving back to students in the community by starting a new scholarship program.

On Wednesday BCG announced the establishment of the “Focus on the Future” scholarship program which is in partnership with more than 40 universities and colleges in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

This more than $1 million donation is a substantial representation of BGC’s dedication to education and helping those who aspire to build a better future in the communities it serves.

CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. Brad Brookshire said, “We are very excited to launch a lasting program which will help thousands of students achieve their dreams for years to come. We support our local communities and value education which is one of our top philanthropic efforts. So many families and individuals have been financially impacted by the pandemic. We are proud to be able to help those aspiring towards their dreams.”

This program is designed to reward students in BGC’s market areas for their dedication, hard work and outstanding academic achievements.

The Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods “Focus on the Future” scholarship will provide tuition assistance to graduate and undergraduate students enrolled in the participating institutions starting in fall 2021.

Requirements will vary by school, but the program intends to reward recipients based on financial need and leadership. The majority of the scholarships are established in perpetuity to be annual scholarships.

Applicants can find a complete list of schools with the Focus on the Future scholarship program at Brookshires.com/scholarship.