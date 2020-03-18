Broadway Square Mall closing all stores until March 29

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In response to COVID-19 concerns, Simon Property Group is closing all malls including the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler.

All properties will be closed at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will stay shut down until Sunday, March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

The Broadway Square Mall has 80 stores including Dillard’s, JCPenny, Victoria’s Secret, and Dick’s Sporting Good which opened in late February.

For a full list of Tyler closings, click HERE.