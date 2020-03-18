Breaking News
3rd Texas victim dies from coronavirus, had underlying medical condition
Closings
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

East Texas Coronavirus Coverage

Business Closures

East Texas City Closures

CDC information on COVID-19

Broadway Square Mall closing all stores until March 29

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In response to COVID-19 concerns, Simon Property Group is closing all malls including the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler.

All properties will be closed at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will stay shut down until Sunday, March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

The Broadway Square Mall has 80 stores including Dillard’s, JCPenny, Victoria’s Secret, and Dick’s Sporting Good which opened in late February.

For a full list of Tyler closings, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2: Patient may be undergoing treatment in facilities in other counties.
3: Does not include repatriation cases.

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar