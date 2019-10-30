Broadway Square Mall anticipates larger crowd amid new stores openings

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holiday season is quickly approaching and customers will find a few changes when they make their way to the Broadway Square Mall for some seasonal shopping.

Over the course of several months, there has been construction surrounding the soon-to-be Dick’s Sporting Goods that is expected to be finished in February.

Longhorn Steakhouse that can be seen from the front of the mall on Broadway hopes to be open in time for Christmas.

Boba Loompia and the Children’s Play Area are now open.

Despite all the changes happening, these aren’t the only plans the Broadway Square Mall has.

“It’s been an exciting year so far we started in January of this year and new tenants will be opening in the spring as well that property will be south of the dicks building and we expect it to be open march to mid April with some exciting new tenants in there and we look forward to announcing those pretty soon.”

With the holidays approaching, the mall will have extended hours and additional hiring as well for black Friday.