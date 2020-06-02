Waco Police find body while searching for missing 2-year-old

WACO, Texas (KWKT) – BREAKING: Waco Police have found a body while searching for little Frankie Gonzalez Tuesday morning. The body was in a dumpster near the intersection of 27th and Alice.

Police tell FOX44 News that the body has not been positively identified at this time and it will be sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

Authorities stopped searching for Gonzalez, who is between the ages of 2 and 3, Monday after the sun when down.

An Amber Alert was issued for Frankie Monday evening.

Frankie was last seen at Cameron Park, near University Parks and Herring Avenue, under the bridge. He was last seen wearing a gray Mickey Mouse shirt, grey Mickey Mouse pants and black and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information on Frankie’s whereabouts, you can call Waco PD at (254) 750-7500 or at (254) 750-7685.

Frankie Gonzalez. (Courtesy: Texas Alerts)

Waco Police are actively searching for missing two-year-old Frankie Gonzalez.

Frankie was last seen at Cameron Park, near University Parks and Herring Avenue, under the bridge. He is wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt.

Anyone with any information on Frankie’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.