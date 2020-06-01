Protesters briefly block traffic in downtown Tyler

UPDATE (11:15 P.M.) – Front Street traffice towards downtown Tyler has been blocked off by police to protect protestors that are making their way through the streets.

Earlier Sunday night on the downtown square, multiple protesters attempted to block traffic for a few minutes.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Protesters in Tyler blocked traffic on the downtown square.

About 100 protesters gathered on the square Sunday night, joining the ranks of those protesting police violence across the nation.

The Tyler protest was peaceful but tense, with some small confrontations between drivers and protesters.

A few participants tried shepherding others out of the street, though some remained or ventured in and out.

Protesters chanted “no justice, no peace,” “black lives matter,” and “George Floyd.”

