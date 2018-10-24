Community on edge after morning assault in South Longview Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LONGVIEW, Texas (LNJ) - Longview police are investigating an assault which has sent three people to local hospitals.

Lt. Shane McCarter said officers got the call at about 10:30 a.m. about an incident near East Avalon Avenue and Hawthorne Street.

For an hour Avalon Avenue was blocked to traffic as law enforcement work the scene.

Police said the incident started as a fight which turned physical between two people. When things escalated, a third person stepped into try and break the scuffle up. However, the situation became worse.

Two people were left at the scene and a third was found a mile away at a convenience store on Mobberly Avenue.

All three were taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

KETK crews spoke with several people in the area who described seeing the massive amount of police, but they did not fully known what happened.

However, they tell us they are no worried, because Wednesday's incident follows several days of gunshots being fired in the middle of the night.

One couple described hearing at least 10 shots fired on Sunday, and then another 10 Tuesday night from this same intersection.

According to Longview Crime Map, in the past 30 days there have been one homicide, one thief, two home burglaries, and one report of domestic violence in these neighborhoods.