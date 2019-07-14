“BRAVE LIKE GEORGIA”: Whitehouse girl battling cancer looks forward to her first day of kindergarten

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Between meeting new friends, and being away from your parents, the first day of school can be scary. For one East Texas kindergartener, it’s a fresh start.

Georgia Crim is like most little girls, looking forward to her first day of kindergarten, and she’s not letting cancer ruin her chance for fun.

“I like to color and do puzzles,” says Georgia.

She is just like most children, who loves spending time with her mom and sometimes her stuffed animals get to join in the fun.

With the first day of school right around the corner, it’s hard not to look forward to the fun.

“To make crafts and have fun with my new friends,” just a couple of things Georgia says she is looking forward to.

Her family says it’s a blessing she’s made it this far.

“For about a month it was a headache and fever every single day,” explains Jessica Crim, Georgia’s mother.

With tests coming back negative, the Crims searched for an answer.

“Her MRI tests in Tyler at Mother Francis showed a growth and it was actually covering a ventricle that drains her brain fluid to her spinal cord,” says Mrs. Crim.

Courtesy: Jessica Crim

Courtesy: Jessica Crim

Courtesy: Jessica Crim

Courtesy: Jessica Crim

Courtesy: Jessica Crim

It’s called Ependymoma, a rare disease that forms in the brain. It can happen at any time, but most often occurs in young children.

“They can’t explain why it happens, it’s just before their five and her cells should have stopped growing but they continued to grow,” says Mrs. Crim.

Causing Georgia to have two surgeries.

“They were sticking that little thing in my head to get the tumor out,” describes Georgia as she tells KETK about her first surgery.

Despite her battle with cancer, she’s looking forward to the first day of school.

Starting kindergarten can be one of the scariest times in a child’s life, so to help Higgins Elementary is coming together to show Georgia just how much she’s loved.

The Higgins Elementary PTO is helping to sell “Brave like Georgia” t-shirts.

As part of the first day of school, faculty and staff will be wearing the shirts as Georgia walks into her new school.

“To show even though they’re going through this tough time in their lives that she gets to go to a great school, and be a regular child and have fun, and not have to worry about anything,” explains Jessica Meredith, who lives in Whitehouse and is helping with the cause.

All of the sales from the shirts go directly to the Crim family to help them pay for medical costs.

“Just putting myself in their position, I have a little girl who’s going into kindergarten and there are so many emotions already with all of that, on top of it their fighting this tumor it’s just amazing to have them go through this process,” says Chelsea Brents, a Higgins PTO member.

There’s a saying in Whitehouse, “one town, one school, one family,” all cheering for Georgia Crim.

Georgia is cancer-free. Her last day of radiation will be just a couple of days before the first day of school.

If you would like to purchase a “Brave like Georgia” t-shit CLICK HERE.

The last day to pre-order a shirt is July 22.