Brandon Jones’ journey from Nacogdoches, to the 40 Acres, and now the NFL Draft

KETK – Coming out of Nacogdoches, Brandon Jones was one of the highest-rated recruits in the country, when he decided to join the Texas Longhorns.

But now, his time on the 40 Acres is done, and the next step, the NFL draft, is on the horizon.

“I think the biggest thing is just how competitive I am, always looking for growth and room to improve and just that competing factor that just overall wanting to be great,” said Jones. “Not scared of anybody and willing to take on anything, any challenge, and kind of be the best version of myself.”

But like every other NFL prospect, Jones is having to find new ways to stay in shape, during this sports shutdown.

“Basically high school hopping, using fields to be able to do position work and just get out there and run around,” said Jones. “It’s definitely been different but I’m still able to do as much as I can.”

After the 2019 season, Jones had to have shoulder surgery and wasn’t able to go to the combine or Senior Bowl.

But as he’s recovered, his knack for breaking down game film, as come to the forefront for many NFL scouts.

“Having that mental aspect and being able to be smarter than other guys will take you a lot further and obviously you will be able to have more years in the league.”

The Longhorns have a history of taking top-notch East Texas defensive backs, such as John Tyler’s Aaron Ross, Kris Boyd out of Gilmer, and current longhorn, and Jones’ former Nacogdoches teammate Josh Thompson, along with former arp tiger Demarvion Overshown.

It’s a legacy, Jones is more than proud to be apart of.

“I’m just like anyone else that’s from East Texas, that has dreams and aspirations to play at the next level,” said Jones. “I just knew what I had to do, I had to push myself, I had to be the best version of myself and be a leader on and off the field.”

Now he waits until his name is called, and he can be yet another addition to our East Texans, in the NFL.

Some expect Jones to be taken sometime around the fourth round of the NFL Draft, which begins a week from Thursday.

