TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler businessman announced his intentions to run for City Council representing District 6.

The position is currently vacant after the death of Criss Sudduth.

Brad Curtis will seak the seat in the May 2 election with early voting taking place from April 20 until the 28th.

The filing period to seek candidacy began on January 15 and will continue until February 14.

Curtis is president of Tyler Building Systems, a family-owned manufacturing and construction business.