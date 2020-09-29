BOY OR GIRL? Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announce pregnancy

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) Is it a boy or is it a girl? After having a year full of milestones, NFL star and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews have announced they are having a child.

The former UT Tyler soccer star took to Twitter to announce the news. Tuesday afternoon, , captioning the post: “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding.”

The two are holding an ultrasound image of their soon-to-be bundle of joy! Matthews didn’t share any news of when they baby is due.

It was just a few weeks ago that we found out that the MVP decided to propose to his high school sweetheart at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since high school, and she’s been a proud supporter of him ever since.

