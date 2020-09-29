BOY OR GIRL? Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announce pregnancy

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) Is it a boy or is it a girl? After having a year full of milestones, NFL star and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews have announced they are having a child.

The former UT Tyler soccer star took to Twitter to announce the news. Tuesday afternoon, , captioning the post: “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding.”

Just taking a small detour to the wedding😬❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/u3nRaeOusS — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

The two are holding an ultrasound image of their soon-to-be bundle of joy! Matthews didn’t share any news of when they baby is due.

It was just a few weeks ago that we found out that the MVP decided to propose to his high school sweetheart at Arrowhead Stadium.

On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us It’s always us, it’s always you & me, the words you looked into my eyes and said to me, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breathe away! I LOVE YOU💕❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/PIrptGZmmy — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 2, 2020

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since high school, and she’s been a proud supporter of him ever since.