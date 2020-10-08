Bowie County man that saved 600 images of child pornography pleads guilty to charges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old Bowie County man pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox’s office.

William Johnson Springer admitted to his charges on October 5.

Springer agreed to pay restitution to his victims. He will also have to register as a sex offender and he agreed to be under supervised release for life, after he leaves jail.

According to court information, Springer had a cellphone where he downloaded and saved images and videos of child pornography. He had a collection of 600 images of minors. The pictures also showed sadistic or masochistic abuse and sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

Springer was previously convicted for possession of child pornography in Oklahoma. He was sentenced to 67 months in prison in 2009 and five years of supervised release . Springer also has pending charges for failure to comply with registration requirements in Bowie County.

He also faces a minimum of 10 years and maximum of 20 years in federal prison, as recommended by federal laws. But, a sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes an investigation.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide program created to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.