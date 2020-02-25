Bowie County adopts resolution declaring themselves a second amendment sanctuary

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – Another East Texas county has been added to the list of second amendment sanctuary counties.

On Monday, Commissioners Court approved a resolution in support of individual second amendment rights.

Officials said that amid violence, including shootings at Texas churches over the past few years, some residents are concerned about their gun rights and the availability of guns.

Precinct three Commissioner James Strain said he wants to send a message to state lawmakers about where people in Bowie County stand on the issue.

“What we see, the possibilities of happening, is making it more difficult for good people to own their guns. Those that are not gonna use them properly, they’re gonna find a way to have a gun. We just want to reassure our people that our county is in support of them and keeping their second amendment right to be able to exercise safety of their home, safety of their churches, their school, their children, grandchildren and themselves.” James Strain, Bowie County Commissioner

Bowie County now joins 15 other East Texas counties as sanctuary counties for the Second Amendment. Those include:

Anderson

Angelina

Cass

Cherokee

Hopkins

Houston

Marion

Panola

Rains

Shelby

Smith

Titus

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

In Texas, there are 71 counties out of the more than 250 that have passed the resolution.