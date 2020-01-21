Border patrol horse spending retirement grazing the grass in East Texas

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Border Patrol maintains horses as part of their workforce. Just as normal people would, the horses work to retire and one of those esteemed employees is now spending his days grazing the grasses of East Texas.

Bob, a mustang, worked nearly a decade for the U.S. Border Patrol.

“They’re our partners, they’re part of us, we see them as we see our fellow agents,” said one federal agent.

Before working with officers, Bob was free to roam wherever he pleased.

“Bob was born a wild mustang out West and he was rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and put up for adoption,” said Noelle Almrud, Director of Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch.

Wild mustangs require many hours of work and training to tame them. However, after training nothing can compare to their loyalty.

“They’ll bond with you and then it’s this amazing thing that you can’t explain, you have to feel it. But once they bond with you they will do anything for you,” said Stacy Gutheinz, trainer of wild horses.

Their loyalty is one aspect that draws federal agents to want them on their workforce.

“Their ears will tune in and their respiration increases, their heart-rate increases and we can literally feel the thumping of their heart on the side of our leg,” said one federal agent.

Working for several years, Bob never took a sick day. Now those days are just a memory as he roams the pasture at Black Beauty Ranch.

“I think Bob just fits in with the rest of the heard. He’s a very easy-going horse, very sweet, very good-natured and he’ll have the opportunity to live in 100s of acres and graze and just be a horse. Enjoy retirement, he’s literally been put out to pasture in a good way,” said Almrud.

At the ranch, Bob isn’t spending his time alone. The organization takes in hundreds of horses and other exotic animals.

While Bob came in from hard work and no sick days, some of his fellow companions aren’t as lucky.

“We have, currently, almost 500 equine, horses and donkeys, and they all come from various situations. Many have come from cruelty and neglect, we work with a lot of law enforcement agencies and take in animals that no one else wants and we provide a forever home for them,” said Almrud.

From pursuing criminals and drug cartels to finding the best grass to graze on, Bob has touched the heart of many.

“He fits right in, he absolutely loves cookies, as you can tell he’s kind of a cookie monster. We have some very sweet horses here, but Bob might take the cake,” said Kayla Parente, an animal caregiver.