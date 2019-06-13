Boil water notice issued for residents in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK)- The city of Gladewater is asking some residents to boil their water.

This comes after the city announced Thursday that crews were working to repair a water main break.

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions:

Water for cooking, drinking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.