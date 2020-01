CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A body found in the Neches river has been identified as a missing man from Wells.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office was notified around 11:30 a.m. that a body was found in the Neches River.

The Parks and Wildlife removed the body around 2:30 p.m. and was identified as Danny Carter, 49. Carter went missing on January 12.

According to Sheriff Campbell, the cause of death appears to be drowning but the body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.