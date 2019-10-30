Body found in Kilgore identified as man missing since Oct. 18

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore police have identified that a body found over the weekend is Larry Wheeler, who had been reported missing back on October 18.

According to Assistant Chief Johnathan Gage said that two young men found the body on Saturday afternoon just after 1:15 p.m. Gage said investigators were able to determine that Wheeler had been dead for an extended period of time.

Wheeler, 63, was able to be identified due to a personal ID that was found on his body. Gage said that a cause of death could not be determined because his body “had been exposed to the elements.”

The body has been sent to Southwestern Forensics in Dallas so that an autopsy could be performed. Wheeler will also be examined by an anthropologist.