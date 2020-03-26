Boards and Bites Cafe renting board games to Tyler community

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With social distancing becoming a common practice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, one local business is helping keep spirits alive by renting game boards to the community.

Boards and Bites Cafe shut down after Gov. Abbott’s executive order closed restaurant dining rooms across Texas.

To stay in business and stay in the spirit, they are offering game rentals to the community with over 600 options.

From Monopoly to puzzles, you can walk away with entertainment for a small fee. The cafe is located at 1851 Troup Hwy. Tyler, TX 75701.

“If you’re trying to teach your children about literature, for instance, you could focus on younger kids on reading you could just have them read a book or you could play sherlock holmes consulting detective a game where you are just you know one of the folks trying to help sherlock holmes you are running around you are reading long passages trying to solve the mystery faster than sherlock holmes could. That’s just one of the games that are on the shelf,” said Matthey Gayetsky, owner.

Before and after you rent the games, they are sanitized to CDC guidelines. The cafe is also offering take-out food and drinks.