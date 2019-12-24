BLUE SANTA’S COMING TO TOWN: Lufkin PD deliver presents to local children

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)–Christmas is almost here.

In Lufkin the people at the police department were extra generous, a handful of officers and other employees drove around town and brought presents to boys and girls who are less fortunate.

The officers got a gift too, seeing the children’s faces light up with joy.

Lufkin police officer John Davis traded his uniform for a Blue Santa outfit as he prepared for his first call of the day.

Officer Davis was tasked with venturing out to bring gifts and holiday cheer to children who may not have a good Christmas morning.

“I like to see this kids with the smiles on their faces being happy and getting some stuff they can use and play with,” said Officer Davis, Lufkin PD’s Blue Santa.

With that simple goal in mind, the convoy was off to the first stop and once there the children couldn’t believe their eyes.

Within a few short minutes the goal of seeing smiles on faces and making kids happy was achieved.

“They’re really happy now so it means a whole lot, a whole lot,” said Pam Sims, Lufkin resident and mother.

The crew from the police department handed out several bags of toys, some for every child; not only did they get wrapped gifts but every child also was gifted a bicycle and parents were gifted with food items.

“The first stop went very well,” said Officer Davis. “The kids were very happy and that’s what we were looking forward to is making the kids happy.”

Just like the real Santa, Blue Santa doesn’t just stop at one house, so the group made a few more stops all over Lufkin and parts of Angelina County.

Though each house was a planned visit, extra toys were brought just in case more children were around.

“Jessica Pebsworth coordinated this, making sure that we had extra toys on hand for that random child that shows up,” said Detected JB Smith. “Whether it is a child that was babysitting or in one case the neighbors came out and saw what we were doing and they had several children of their own who might not have had much for Christmas, but we had extra for them.”

While visiting each house smiles went around as if they were contagious, even the most hardened officers were not immune to the joy this occasion brought.

“It touches the officers really deeply,” said Det. Smith. “Most of the time an officer’s career is dealing with the worst among us, dealing with the problems in society. Not only the problem people but victims after worst moments in life and today the group of officers that participated were able to deal with people at the best moment of time.”

Between Blue Santa and “Shop with a Cop” the previous week, Lufkin police were able to help nearly 100 area children.