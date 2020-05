TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take to the skies on Wednesday to salute those workers on the front line battling the coronavirus.

The @BlueAngels will be conducting a special flyover in Houston & DFW on Wednesday to honor our brave frontline #COVID19 responders & essential workers.



This is a powerful symbol of Americans coming together during these unprecedented times.#AmericaStrong #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/qf4rKJZvfR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 4, 2020

The flyover was confirmed by Gov. Abbott and will begin in the DFW metroplex around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Th exact times will be released on Tuesday, according to the Blue Angels social media account.

The Blue Angels last week flew over Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York.