BLESSING BOX: Kilgore church starts program to help feed community

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – In early March, the Trinity Assembly of God Church in Kilgore saw a need to help feed those in their community.

A solution came in the form of a little red box. Members of the church creatively decided to build a “Blessings Box” outside of their gates.

The idea is simple. Anyone who is in need of a meal can come to the box and take what they would like, and those who can afford to spare something are asked to donate items to the box for others.

“It really is a revolving door,” said Lita Wilkinson. “When people pull up here they really don’t know if you are getting something or giving something.”

The church has seen so much success from the little red box they plan on building a larger box to hold more food and eventually hygiene products.

They hope once other churches and organizations see the impact blessing boxes can have, they will see more pop up across East Texas.