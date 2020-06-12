‘Blast over Bullard’ continues as planned with concert from Curtis Grimes

Live Now
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The ‘Blast over Bullard’ event is planning to continue with its annual Independence Day event with modifications in place.

The event is on Saturday, June 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bullard High School.

Following CDC guidelines, the event will not host food vendors, booths, or activities. However, other events will take place that includes children and adults alike.

A kid’s bike brigade will take place at 7 p.m. where children are encouraged to bring their bikes decorated in patriotic colors. Registration is required and you can sign-up on the City of Bullard Facebook page.

A live concert from Gilmer native Curtis Grimes will follow the bike brigade at 7:30 p.m.

When the sun goes down, fireworks will light up the sky at 9 p.m. to finish out the night.

To find out more, you can visit the City of Bullard website or the ‘Blast over Bullard’ Facebook page.

