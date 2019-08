Multiple reports of power outages have been reported across East Texas.

SWEPCO reports over 49,000 customers without power.

Wood County reports around 237 affected customers.

ONCOR reports 59 outages.

Cherokee County Electric reports 1,003 outages in the Jacksonville area.

Currently, there is no estimated time when power will be restored.

The cause is unknown at this time.

