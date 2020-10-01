Black SFA student falsely accused of trying to stab someone by roommates

NACODOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Police stormed into 17 year old Christin Evan’s dorm room at 3 a.m. on September 14. Later, the officers found out the freshman was falsely accused by her roommates of trying to stab someone with a pair of scissors.

Because Evans is black, it was originally believed to be a racist set up. According to the campus police chief that’s not the case and he’s proud of how the officers handled the situation.

“One officer had a weapon un-holstered…. no lights on in the room, and he had light on his weapon at no time was he intentionally trying to point at the subject. Once they found Miss Evans in bed the threat was deescalated,” says Campus Police Chief John Fields.

Ty Patterson, a sophomore criminal justice major, says he believes race definitely played a huge part in this incident.

“If it was another white girl, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation right now,” says Patterson.

Evans has hired a civil rights lawyer from Houston. The lawyer believes the students had racist intentions.

Either way, the president says the students will be disciplined.

“This was a terrible, terrible ordeal for her and those who are involved in this case will be held accountable,” says Scott Gordon.

Once the parents give the university the greenlight, the officer’s body-cam footage will be released to the public.