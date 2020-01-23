Bishop Gorman students travel to Washington D.C. to be in March for Life rally

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – Tyler high school students took to the skies this week to travel to the nation’s capital to participate in this year’s March for Life rally.

Bishop Gorman students left for the trip earlier this week to attend the march, an annual anti-abortion march in front of the U.S. Congress and ending at the Supreme Court building.

Pro-life activists protest the historic Roe v. Wade decision that struck down abortion restrictions in the first two trimesters of pregnancy across 30 different states.

Gorman, a Catholic school, traditionally sends a delegation of students to the march every year.

This year’s rally will be a milestone with President Trump set to speak at the event on Friday. He will be the first president to make an appearance at the march.

The president’s appearance will come just days after he returned from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland and the first week of his impeachment trial in the Senate.

