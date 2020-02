TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Birdwell Elementary will soon expand its Spanish immersion program for Kindergarten through 8th grade.

The decision came after 90% of families ruled in favor of the idea.

Students at the lower level are currently taught to read in Spanish and the new program will help as they transition to middle school where they’ll also have social studies and language arts courses in Spanish.

This will be Tyler ISD’s second specialty school along with Caldwell Arts Academy.