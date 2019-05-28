BIKERS BEWARE: Texas ranked 2nd most dangerous state to ride a motorcycle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The South has some of the most dangerous roads in the country for riding motorcycles, and Texas comes in at a shameful second place.

That’s according to analysis from insurance website QuoteWizard. The website says it looked at 2017 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) fatality figures in each state and compared it with 2017 Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) motorcycle registration data to find which states had the highest rate of fatalities per registered motorcycle.

Southern states ranked near the top of the deadliest states. Mississippi is ranked the deadliest state for bikers. Texas came in at 2nd, South Carolina was 3rd and Florida is ranked 4th. Arizona placed 5th.

The rankings are based on accidents per registered motorcycle. Florida actually had far more fatalities than Mississippi or Texas, but it has vastly more bikers on the road too.

QuoteWizard says that there’s one big reason southern states see more deaths, and it’s the weather,

“A key pattern we found in fatality rates among states is weather. Colder, more northern states like Alaska and New Hampshire have low fatality rates, while warmer, more southern states like Texas and Mississippi had the highest rates. When you consider that motorcycle riders in Alaska can only ride a few months out of the year, compared to Texas where you can ride all year long, that difference in rideable seasons has a huge impact on the number of fatalities. Warm weather states are most dangerous for motorcycle riders because of the year round chances of road fatalities compared to the limited time frames of colder weather states.”

The full list: