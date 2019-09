BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – A 10-acre wildfire has been reported in Big Sandy south of Old Waters Bluff Rd, according to the Big Sandy VFD.

Big Sandy Volunteer Fire Department and Texas Forest Service is assessing the scene and taking measures to put out the fire.

TFS has a bulldozer cutting line and a helicopter making water drops on hot spots.

Big Sandy is currently under a burn ban in Upshur Co. and Gregg Co.

There is no threat to structure or the public at this time.